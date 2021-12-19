WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 68,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

