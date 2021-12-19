WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ICUI stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.18 and its 200-day moving average is $217.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

