WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of ModivCare worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $4,649,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter worth about $476,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.48. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

