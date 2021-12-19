WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 10,214 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

