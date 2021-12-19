WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday.

MLAB opened at $321.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.39 and a beta of 0.33. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $331.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

