WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $800.36 and a 200 day moving average of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.