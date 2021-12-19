WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,595 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $160.54 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.33 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

