Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 720 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

