Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

