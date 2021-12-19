Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

