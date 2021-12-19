Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

