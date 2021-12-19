Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 3,650 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 33.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in DraftKings by 96.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DraftKings by 85.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

