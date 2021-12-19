Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.32.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.