Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

WTKWY opened at $113.41 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

