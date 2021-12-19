Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

NYSE CARR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

