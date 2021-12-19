Woodcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $527,492.15 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $527,492.15 and approximately $95,772.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,213.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.37 or 0.08320374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00330166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.77 or 0.00927202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074962 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.32 or 0.00390394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00263607 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

