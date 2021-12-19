Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) vs. Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Worksport and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visteon 4 3 5 0 2.08

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.91%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $117.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Visteon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 132.56 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -6.40 Visteon $2.55 billion 1.17 -$56.00 million $0.99 107.56

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visteon beats Worksport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

