World Token Price Tops $0.0201 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. World Token has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $53,802.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.74 or 0.08374887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.91 or 0.99886505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.