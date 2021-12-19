Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $47,023.41

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $47,023.41 or 0.99547167 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.18 billion and approximately $256.47 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.72 or 0.00909708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

