Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $377.02 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $724,246.46 and approximately $11,293.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $377.02 or 0.00805034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.82 or 0.08346437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.19 or 1.00014868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

