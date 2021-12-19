WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

WSP Global stock opened at C$178.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$157.93. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$109.69 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.5900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

