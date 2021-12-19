Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Xcel Energy worth $113,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.