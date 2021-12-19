Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Xilinx stock opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after buying an additional 330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

