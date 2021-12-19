Xion Finance (XGT) Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $597,539.32 and $2,807.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.01 or 0.08282907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,406.15 or 1.00091601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,596,940 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

