XML Financial LLC Acquires 18,754 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

