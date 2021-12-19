XML Financial LLC Acquires 482 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.11. 8,428,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,576. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

