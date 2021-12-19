XML Financial LLC Acquires 56,624 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 405.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $311,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 108.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. 8,907,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

