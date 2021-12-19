XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

