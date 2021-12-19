XML Financial LLC Buys 34,556 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 249.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

D traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,600,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

