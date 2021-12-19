XML Financial LLC Buys 3,675 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,931. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

