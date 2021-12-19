XML Financial LLC Buys 36,859 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1,229.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,378,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,330. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.