XML Financial LLC Buys 38,953 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4,007.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.59. 5,626,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,209. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

