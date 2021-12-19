XML Financial LLC Buys 4,879 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $344.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,749,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.93 and its 200 day moving average is $358.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

