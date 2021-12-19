XML Financial LLC Buys 714 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.98. 1,958,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,082. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

