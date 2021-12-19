XML Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of K traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 3,721,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,367. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

