XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $93.73 and a one year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.