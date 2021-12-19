XML Financial LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $222.50. 6,424,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

