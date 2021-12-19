XML Financial LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,205,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 42,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

