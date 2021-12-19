XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHD opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

