XML Financial LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,259. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

