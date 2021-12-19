XML Financial LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $307,220,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,802,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

