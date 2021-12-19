XML Financial LLC Purchases 9,656 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,637,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

