XML Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.