XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,649 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $11.80 on Friday, reaching $250.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,117,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.14. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.