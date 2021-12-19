XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2,918.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,514 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

