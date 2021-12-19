XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 689.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,349 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

PFE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 104,187,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,622,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

