XSGD Reaches One Day Volume of $1.94 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $179.60 million and $1.94 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.61 or 0.08311110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.73 or 0.99751341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 277,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 246,731,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

