Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.32

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $25,654.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00339129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00138809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000129 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003689 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,913,844 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.