Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

