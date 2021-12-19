YENTEN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $98,016.52 and $71.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.94 or 0.08372982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00330972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.95 or 0.00926449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00389962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00262909 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

